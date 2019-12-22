Rubies Market Cap Achieves $37,936.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Rubies has a market cap of $37,936.00 and approximately $1,711.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded up 90% against the U.S. dollar. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007448 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

