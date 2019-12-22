Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

LON:RKH opened at GBX 15.08 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.40 ($0.37). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.09.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

