Robert W. Baird Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $45.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,372,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,041,594. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,166.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,527 shares of company stock worth $2,636,490. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in Micron Technology by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 367,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 64,996 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 164,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its position in Micron Technology by 64.5% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

