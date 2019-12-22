Robert W. Baird Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $45.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.55.
Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,372,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,041,594. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.
In other news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,166.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,527 shares of company stock worth $2,636,490. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in Micron Technology by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 367,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 64,996 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 164,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its position in Micron Technology by 64.5% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
