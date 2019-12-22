Reviewing Viad (NYSE:VVI) & Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and Viad (NYSE:VVI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 10.59% 9.05% 4.17% Viad 1.83% 10.22% 4.39%

This table compares Global Payments and Viad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $3.37 billion 16.38 $452.05 million $5.19 35.35 Viad $1.30 billion 1.06 $49.17 million $2.34 28.89

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Viad. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Global Payments has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Payments pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Viad pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Global Payments pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Viad pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Global Payments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Payments and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 1 3 21 0 2.80 Viad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Payments presently has a consensus price target of $180.93, indicating a potential downside of 1.37%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Viad.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Global Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Viad shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Payments beats Viad on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services. The company also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll services. In addition, it offers credit and debit card transaction processing services for various international card brands, including American Express, Discover Card, JCB, MasterCard, UnionPay International, and Visa; and non-traditional payment methods, as well as certain domestic debit networks, such as Interac in Canada. Further, the company provides e-commerce and omnichannel solutions; and gaming solutions to licensed gaming operators. It serves customers in various industries comprising education, restaurant, event management, hospitality, retail, healthcare, convenience stores and petroleum, professional services, automotive, and lodging. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations in 32 countries of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Brazil. Global Payments Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. It also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, data analytics and insights, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, the company offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual services, such as video and lighting production, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, and computer rental and support services. Further, it owns and operates hotels and lodges, recreational attractions, food and beverage, and retail facilities; provides ground transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and seasonal charter motor coach services, as well as offers corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

