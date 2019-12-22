Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on January 10th

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Retail Properties of America has a dividend payout ratio of 733.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Retail Properties of America to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

NYSE RPAI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.29. 2,026,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

