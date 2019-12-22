Rentberry (BERRY) Market Cap Reaches $82,053.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. Rentberry has a market cap of $82,053.00 and $272.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00186671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.01195034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120042 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.