Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCII. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.40.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.39. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $136,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 258.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 154,977 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 75.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 33,694 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.