Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $39.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMAX. ValuEngine cut shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

RMAX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 536,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,711. Re/Max has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $692.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Re/Max had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 60.78%. The firm had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Re/Max will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Re/Max by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 501,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after buying an additional 359,111 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Re/Max by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 967,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,764,000 after acquiring an additional 188,008 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Re/Max in the 2nd quarter worth $3,798,000. Southside Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Re/Max by 87.1% in the second quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 121,048 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Re/Max in the second quarter valued at about $3,676,000.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

