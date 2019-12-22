Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,296,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 761,590 shares.The stock last traded at $13.68 and had previously closed at $13.52.

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 18,226 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $254,070.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,175.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $93,045.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,659.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,684 shares of company stock worth $1,029,427. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,414,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,627,000 after purchasing an additional 125,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,674,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 590,445 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,108,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter worth $21,507,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 45,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

