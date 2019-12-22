Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Bibox and Bilaxy. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $889,396.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007432 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance, Bilaxy, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

