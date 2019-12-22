Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Cap Reaches $5.81 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Kucoin, Binance and Gate.io. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $794,655.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007562 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009055 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000499 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, DDEX, IDEX, LATOKEN, Binance, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, Bibox, Kucoin, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

