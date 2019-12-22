Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Earns Sell Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their sell rating on shares of Quiz (LON:QUIZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON QUIZ opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 million and a PE ratio of 175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Quiz has a 52-week low of GBX 12.69 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 37 ($0.49).

About Quiz

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

