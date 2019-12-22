Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Earns Sell Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their sell rating on shares of Quiz (LON:QUIZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON QUIZ opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 million and a PE ratio of 175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Quiz has a 52-week low of GBX 12.69 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 37 ($0.49).
About Quiz
