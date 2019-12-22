Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quad Graphics, Inc. is a provider of print and related multichannel solutions for consumer magazines, special interest publications, catalogs, retail inserts and circulars, direct mail products, books and directories. Its print-related services comprise digital photography, digital imaging, binding, mailing and distribution, and data optimization and analytics services. The Company also engages in the design, development, manufacture, and service of printing-related auxiliary equipment for original equipment manufacturers and printing companies worldwide. Quad Graphics, Inc. is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE:QUAD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 1,990,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $226.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $16.88.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

In related news, EVP Kelly A. Vanderboom purchased 18,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $77,171.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 94,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,153.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Honan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,350 shares of company stock valued at $195,560. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 262,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

