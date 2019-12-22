PutinCoin Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 50% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $65,556.00 and $4.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00058121 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00087231 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000983 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066826 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,205.70 or 1.00162616 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 910,517,514 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

