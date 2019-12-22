ProxyNode (PRX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $158.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $63,108.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00065161 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00601052 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001005 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 145,790,443 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.