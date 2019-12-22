Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBIO traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,059. Pressure Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

