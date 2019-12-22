Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Presidio has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSDO opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. Presidio has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.99 million. Presidio had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

