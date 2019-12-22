Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Stock Price Up 25%

Portofino Resources Inc (CVE:POR)’s share price rose 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 199,450 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 64,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $600,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

Portofino Resources Company Profile (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. The company was formerly known as Crude Investments Corp. and changed its name to Portofino Resources Inc in March 2012. Portofino Resources Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

