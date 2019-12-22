Polis Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Polis has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00016116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX. Polis has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $10,429.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,036,973 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.