PKG Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,865.00 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $69,756.00 and $14,865.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00187034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.01202284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00121100 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. The official website for PKG Token is pkgtoken.io . PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Token Trading

PKG Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.