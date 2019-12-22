PIXEL (PXL) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $784,681.00 and $302,760.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,431.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.26 or 0.02653646 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00578817 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00019515 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000522 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

