Piper Jaffray Companies Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $56.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

MU traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $55.06. 44,372,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,041,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,527 shares of company stock worth $2,636,490. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

