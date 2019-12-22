Photon Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 159.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Photon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a total market capitalization of $101,990.00 and $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,193.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.22 or 0.01783637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.73 or 0.02625421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00558681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00653251 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057770 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 31,785,782,308 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

