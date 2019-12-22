PHI Token Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $246,739.00 and $10,159.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PHI Token has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PHI Token token can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PHI Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00186477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.01197347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00121287 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PHI Token Token Profile

PHI Token’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.