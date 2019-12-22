Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,005,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,258% from the previous session’s volume of 147,666 shares.The stock last traded at $23.41 and had previously closed at $20.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHAT. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.38.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier purchased 1,052,631 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $24,799,986.36.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

