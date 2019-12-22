Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 240 ($3.16).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PETS. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of LON PETS traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 275.80 ($3.63). The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109.30 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95). The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

