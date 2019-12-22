Perlin Price Up 2.2% This Week (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Perlin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. Perlin has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $898,411.00 worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Perlin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00186999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.01192432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120463 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

