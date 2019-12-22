Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 6.1%

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) shares dropped 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.99, approximately 8,509,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,171,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Peloton in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,973.00. Also, Director Howard C. Draft bought 68,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,985.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,603,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the third quarter worth $39,533,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Peloton during the third quarter worth $35,993,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter worth $18,860,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter worth $6,275,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

