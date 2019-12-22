Peercoin (PPC) Price Up 10.3% This Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Peercoin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Poloniex and Bitsane. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $39,821.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,191.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.02607892 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001987 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00528611 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005855 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,834,501 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, YoBit, BX Thailand, Bitsane, HitBTC, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and WEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.