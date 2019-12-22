Peel Hunt Raises JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 900

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut JD Sports Fashion to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 786 ($10.34) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 893.60 ($11.75).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 820 ($10.79) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 772.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 683.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 30.94. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 318.50 ($4.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 816 ($10.73).

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.