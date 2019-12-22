PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Up 4.2%

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) rose 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.99, approximately 436,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 237,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get PAVmed alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in PAVmed by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PAVmed in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PAVmed by 174.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 714,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.