PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Up 4.2%

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) rose 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.99, approximately 436,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 237,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.
PAVmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAVM)
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.
