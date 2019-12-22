Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 6,679,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 107,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

