ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00013316 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $301,731.00 and approximately $4,702.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00557563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008630 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.