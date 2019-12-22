Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,516,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,808. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.07. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

