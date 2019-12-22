Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of PMBC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. 120,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,042. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $170.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 182,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 391,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 292,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

