Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Trading Up 9.5%

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.24, 764,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 642% from the average session volume of 102,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OYST. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($7.59). Equities analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oyster Point Pharma news, major shareholder Healthcare Strategic Growt Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $2,638,100.00. Also, Director Clare Ozawa acquired 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $9,573,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 787,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,438,256.

About Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

