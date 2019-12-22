OWNDATA (OWN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $309,926.00 and $13,464.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

