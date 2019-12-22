Own Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Own token can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Own has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $410,936.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Own has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . Own’s official website is weown.com

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

