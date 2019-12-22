Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $9.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 347,238 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,641. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

