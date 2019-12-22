Ouroboros Achieves Market Capitalization of $213,109.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 61.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a market cap of $213,109.00 and approximately $19,184.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.01201371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00121615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 11,166,680 coins and its circulating supply is 3,612,024 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

