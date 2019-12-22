Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial set a $7.10 price target on Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Orion Group alerts:

ORN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 129,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 103.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 39,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 289.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 267,828 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.