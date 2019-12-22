Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Trading Down 5.1%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.79, approximately 640,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 510% from the average daily volume of 105,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several research firms recently commented on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 6,000,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 716.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 486,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 80,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Organogenesis by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 36.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 134.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

