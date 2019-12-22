Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orange from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Orange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.69. 558,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Orange has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 12.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orange by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange in the second quarter worth $35,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

