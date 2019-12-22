OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.08.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 791,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. OptiNose has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.