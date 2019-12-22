Open Trading Network (OTN) Price Reaches $0.0075

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. Open Trading Network has a total market capitalization of $15,158.00 and $165.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00186707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.01192925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00120023 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

