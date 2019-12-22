Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Omega Flex stock opened at $118.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average is $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99 and a beta of 0.75. Omega Flex has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

