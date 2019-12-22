Olympic (OLMP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $94.00

Olympic (CURRENCY:OLMP) traded down 40.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Olympic has a total market cap of $2,724.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of Olympic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Olympic has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Olympic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.01193026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120467 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Olympic Coin Profile

Olympic’s total supply is 126,362,569 coins. Olympic’s official Twitter account is @CoinOlympic . The official website for Olympic is olympcoin.io

Olympic Coin Trading

Olympic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olympic using one of the exchanges listed above.

