Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at UBS Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.29.

OLN opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 1,275.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,440,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,932,000 after buying an additional 7,826,890 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 343.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,452,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,032,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Olin by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 289,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

