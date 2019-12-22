Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONB. Stephens lowered Old National Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Old National Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

