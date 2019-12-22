Odyssey Reaches Market Cap of $2.86 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $139,858.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Odyssey has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Upbit, HitBTC and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01186633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026079 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00119608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Huobi, LBank, CoinTiger and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

